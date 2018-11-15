Town removing divisive giant wooden troll

The town of Breckenridge in central Colorado is removing an art piece of a troll that has become a tourist attraction but also rankled nearby residents.
0:43 | 11/15/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Town removing divisive giant wooden troll
