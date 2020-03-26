4-week-old rhino rolls around Denver Zoo

More
The zoo released footage of the calf as part of its “closed but still caring” campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.
0:44 | 03/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4-week-old rhino rolls around Denver Zoo
And and. The and. It's a time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"The zoo released footage of the calf as part of its “closed but still caring” campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"69812401","title":"4-week-old rhino rolls around Denver Zoo","url":"/Lifestyle/video/week-rhino-rolls-denver-zoo-69812401"}