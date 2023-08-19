'10 Million Names': Michael Strahan traces roots to small Texas town

Michael Strahan returns to the community of Shankleville, where formerly enslaved people once freed established a freedom colony.

August 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live