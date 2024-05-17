Actress Olivia Munn opens up about her breast cancer battle

Last month, Olivia Munn announced her diagnosis of stage 1 aggressive Luminal B breast cancer in both breasts, sharibng her experience on social media to raise awareness for in-depth cancer screening.

May 17, 2024

