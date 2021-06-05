Transcript for Afghan women fear Taliban will take control and strip back their basic rights: Part 1

task to make. When she turns it and turns it back, it's like a half Reporter: A dash of salt, flour, chives, potato, rolled with love and care. You're blessed to have so many daughters. Is it good? Or it needs more honey? She wants more sweetness. She likes sweet. Reporter: The meal is traditional. Their lives are anything but. Amina and Salman's daughters live in stark contrast to generations of Afghan girls before them. Why is it so important for you that your children have a good education? Because there's no difference between boy and girls for me. They are equal. And sometimes they can do better than the boys, yeah? It's our generation, so we girls, we boys, we are studying, we all are growing all together. We all will be educated. That's a positive thing. Our education will change everything. Reporter: But that future now at risk as U.S. Troops withdraw from their country, opening the door for the Taliban to possibly regain control here. Your daughters, they said they were worried about when the Americans leave. Will the schools still be open? Will the Taliban come? Are you worried? Or are you confident about the future? You see there? My cabinet? You've got the eiffel tower on the shelf. Reporter: They're like any other teenage girls. Their vision of the world full of wonder, minds overflowing with imagination. Oh, that's lovely. I have drawn this. That's very good. Reporter: Dreams of a different life far away from home. I'd like to go to Canada for attending university. Because I heard that they are respecting of our people so much. Oh, wow. Do you love this? That's very dark. And that's me, because two years ago I cut my hair like this, like one side was like Did you? And other side was like girl. Were your parents happy? They don't have any problem. Reporter: It's a simple joy rooted in a complex history. The Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist in the 1990s. An oppressive, fundamentalist regime steeped in an extreme interpretation of islamic sharia law. In this Afghanistan, women were denied even basic rights. Unable to leave home on their own. Banned from school and most forced to wear the burqa. Unable to speak out. I cannot talk about women's rights. It's collapsed. Reporter: And just being accused of breaking the rules meant being beaten in public. Stripped of their dignity. Many were brutally executed. In recent years, these violations continue in some areas the militants control. This is the reality of life under the Taliban. After 9/11, the United States invaded this country to find Osama bin laden. And dismantle his Al Qaeda forces and the Taliban who sheltered them. It became America's longest war. 20 years of fighting, costing the lives of nearly 50,000 Afghan civilians and more than 2,400 American service members. But with it, American forces removed the Taliban from power. Giving rise to a new Afghanistan. One where many women and girls are now free to pursue an education and the enter the workforce after years of exclusion. The dreams the sisters share forged in these classrooms. My wish is to raise the woman's voice. What really I want to be a very well known journalist. I will go for an interview in front of the boss. And if he asks me that, what is - the main reason, what is the main wish that you hear, I would tell him that I want to sit in that chair that you are sitting, I really want that. Reporter: This is what the Taliban fears, open books, raised hands, questions, opinions, learning. A generation of young girls empowered. What are your hopes for the future? I want to learn the politics, law, to help my country. You want to be a politician? Yes. President? No. Reporter: The gains unimaginable for so long, but fragile, now hanging in the balance as American forces begin to withdraw from Afghanistan. Girls and women here have the most to lose. Their futures, Afghanistan's future uncertain once more. If the regime in particular, everything, all of our minds, all of our hopes would be closed. Reporter: Kabul today is a city teeming with life. And it's women like Laila who have come to symbolize this area of progress, as well as defiance. Reporter: She drives, something still rare for most women in this country. Reporter: Everything Laila stands for flies in the face of the Taliban. Unashamedly, her hair uncovered, choosing instead to adorn it with flowers. She lives a life dedicated to her community. Running this private drug rehab center, the only one of its kind in kabul. And she funds it through a restaurant she owns. What you do, what you say, and I'm sorry to say, the way that you look and dress, is really dangerous in Afghanistan. And yet you told me earlier, you don't care. Why? Reporter: Her defiance forged from a life not always her own. She was a child bride at just 12 years old, giving birth to her first child a year later. Her life, life of all women in Afghanistan, is not yet where she wants it to be. The progress is still wildly uneven, and now under siege. Reporter: Are you hopeful about the future? Or are you concerned? Reporter: Behind these guards, behind these Gates, lives one of the most protected women in the country. Hello, good morning. Reporter: Fasia koufey, one of Afghanistan's leading political figures, her existence a slap in the face to the vision of the Taliban. A fearless advocate for her country, and most of all, its women. The Taliban regard what is happening as victory for them. Is this defeat for the women and girls of Afghanistan? It is. It is. We have tried in the past three years to take the destiny in our hands, our destiny, and be responsible and be part of those major decisions that usually women have not been part of that. Reporter: Her crusade has also made her a target. The garden may look like an oasis but it's also her shield. Just last year, as saying attempt in a high-speed car chase, her daughter next to her. They removed bullets from here, hit from here and all the way went to here. I spent two weeks in the hospital and went to the negotiations with my hand in cast. Reporter: She's one of the few women who's been negotiating with the Taliban on behalf of her government, trying to broker peace in her country. When you are in the room with a group that only 20 years back did not recognize women as equal citizens of this country, equal class citizens. To negotiate with them to allow you to run for presidency, to allow you to go to school, to allow you to have a job with dignity, to allow you to go out of your home without judging on your appearance. That is not easy. But my hope was that at least it's not violent. We are negotiating. We are talking. We are using the power of words over the bullets. Since last year when we started the negotiations, 400 women havepbeen targeted, killed, through Reporter: Can I ask? Targeted because they're women? And targeted because they're empowered, they have a voice? Targeted for both. Reporter: She may dream of a world where words are more powerful than bullets, but those dreams must be secured by armed guards and bullet-proof cars. Forever on alert. I think I have something that I need to accomplish for the betterment of this society. Something inside me does not let me give up. I mean this country has so much potential. Economic potentials and everything. But the war has taken everything away from us. When we come back, staring down the Taliban. Can these men keep Afghanistan safe? And our exclusive face-to-face with the Taliban. Has the Taliban just defeated America?

