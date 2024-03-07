AJ McLean and Joey Fatone teaming up for new tour

The Backstreet Boy and former NSYNC member are joining forces for a new tour featuring both of their bands' beloved beats and some new music too.

March 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live