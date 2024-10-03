Animal Attacks: ABC News investigates so-called animal sanctuaries and roadside zoos

Hundreds of facilities in the U.S. offer human interactions with wild or exotic animals. Critics say some of these places need stronger regulations to keep both animals and people safe.

October 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live