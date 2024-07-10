'In the Arena' with Serena Williams

The 23-time Grand Slam Champion is giving viewers an intimate look at some of the biggest moments of her career both on and off the court in a new eight-part series.

July 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live