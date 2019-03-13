Transcript for 'Bachelor' Colton gets fairy tale ending after winning back Cassie

A fairy tale ending for bachelor Colton Underwood getting the girl of his dreams, handing the rose to cassie Randolph from California, live tonight on after the final rose. I finally have my final rose. The rose coming after the dramatic season finale, the ultimate finish for the franchise's first virgin batch Batchelor who was saving himself for true lover. It may be one of the most dramatic endings. Colton risking it all to chase after cassie who broke up with him just before the finale. The drama heightened with a manhunt for the heartbroken bachelor. He just jumped the Fence. I've been through enough, knowing that I'm not enough for a long time. Reporter: Host Chris Harrison taking us behind the scenes of those difficult moments for Colton. We went to his room the next morning and sat down and had that heart it to heart, trying to figure out what we were going to do. I want to be with cassie. I don't want to leave here without her. Reporter: In an unprecedented move, Colton decided to send the final two contestants home both without roses. In my heart I know I can't love two different people. My heart's with somebody else. Tasia had her overnight date. She thought she was one. So that breakup was extremely emotional. Reporter: And then Hannah G. Who had high hopes. This was just the beginning. I don't deserve to be anybody's backup plan. I thought for sure. The Hannah G. One was really different because she never had her overnight. She thought Colton might be coming to say it's over. You're the one. Reporter: Tonight, with heartbreak and tears behind him. I'm going to tell her how I feel. Reporter: Colton ready to fight for what he came here for. You know how much I didn't want you to walk away? I hopped an eight foot fence. I'm sitting here asking for a second chance. I'm like shaking now. Reporter: That unexpected ending, the conclusion to a 23rd season of drama. Would you accept this rose? Reporter: Right from the beginning, selecting Colton as the bachelor highlighting that -- I am the first virgin bachelor. The guy's a stud. He looks like this guy that would never have trouble getting women. And he never really has. He's had girlfriends. Reporter: The bachelor bringing Colton's virginity front and season throughout the season. I feel like we've done a good job pushing social issues, bringing up these conversations and debates. Reporter: But tonight? Do you want to go to the fantasy suite. I need you guys to get out. I'm hanging this so nobody interrupts us. Reporter: Whether Colton actually lost his virginity, though, he won't exactly say. I know I've been very open and candid about my virginity, but since there are two of us now in this relationship, it's something that we're going to keep to ourselves. I'll take that for a yes. Reporter: As for Tasia and Hanna G, they've forgiven him. But looks like Hannah B will be getting her own shot at love at next season's bachelorette. So the never-ending quest for love will continue, and of course it will be televised. And Colton and cassie will be on gma first thing in the morning.

