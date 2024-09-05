Boeing’s Starliner to return to Earth without astronauts

NASA is taking no chances when it comes to safety, even if it means an eight-day mission turned into eight months on the ISS.

September 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live