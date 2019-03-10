Transcript for Botham Jean’s brother embraces ex-cop Amber Guyger, who was convicted of his murder

Can I give her a hug, please? Reporter: Compassion, grace. Whatever you call it, in a hushed courtroom in Texas tonight, we witnessed. 18-year-old brant Jean forgiving amber guyger, his brother's killer. If you truly are sorry, I know I can speak for myself, I, I forgive you. I know if you go to god and ask him, he will forgive you. I don't even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you. Because I know that's, that's exactly what botham would want to you do. Reporter: This unlikely ending perhaps the biggest surprise in a case that captivated the nation for more than a year. Guyger, convicted of murdering 26-year-old botham Jean in his own home. When brant Jean hugged her a lot of emotion poured out of her. I think the healing process is starting to occur now. That man is 18, and he is a leader, and he should guide us in healing. Reporter: It's a rare act, easy to preach, hard to live. A grace we've seen before. In Pennsylvania, after a gunman stunned an amish schoolhouse and shot schoolgirls, killing five. What happened today in rural Lancaster, Pennsylvania has horrified the country. Reporter: Hours later, members of the community visiting his wife to forgive. That shooting at a Charleston church, a racist's rage met with redemption from the victims' families. I will never be able to hold her again, but I forgive you. We have no room for hate, so we have to forgive. Reporter: And again today. It has truly been an emotional day today. Reporter: Our Marcus Moore has been covering the case since the beginning. You were in the courtroom, what was the reaction? The judge did something I've never seen in 20 years. She left the courtroom and returned with a little book and started reading bible passages and said to amber guyger, I'm giving you my copy of the bible to take to prison with you and study it. And she said to her, you haven't done so much that you can't be forgiven. You did something bad in one moment in time. What you do now matters more. Reporter: Moments before, the jury that convicted guyger of murder handed up theirson tense after less than two hours of deliberation. Ten years of imprisonment. Reporter: Far less than the possible life behind bars the former officer faced. Guyger's mother pleading for leniency earlier in the day. She wanted to take his place. Reporter: Guyger facing additional scrutiny at sentencing, after prosecutors introduced jurors to two texts described as racially insensitive, including one with a dog-owning friend, saying the dog may be racist. It's okay, the officer replied, I'm the same. Amber getting ten years in prison. Some people in the hallway were outraged. 25-99. There is no justice for a man's life to be taken and she gets ten years! Reporter: Botham's mother speaking with reporters. If amber guyger was trained not to shoot in the heart. Right, right. My son would be standing here today. Reporter: This case and trial shining a spotlight on how our nation deals with race, police transparency and one officer's use of deadly force. The breaking headline out of Dallas at this hour. Police call this a very unique case. Reporter: Last September, amber guyger, who had been a police officer for four years was coming home after a 13 1/2-hour shift. She lived in apartment 1378. Directly above her in 1478 was botham Jean's apartment. The St. Lucian native described as a ray of sunshine. Botham had a love for everything and everyone. Reporter: That fateful night, he was home watching television, eating ice cream. And guyger entered his apartment saying she thought it was her own, shooting him twice, killing him in his own living room. The idea that someone can walk into an apartment that's not theirs, to convince yourself that that person is in your house committing a crime and your option is not to back out of house but to shoot and kill them, all those factors were incredibly hard to stomach. Reporter: She told the jury she accidently parked on the fourth floor and walked in. She got to the door, she says. She put the key in and it just at that point she heard someone inside. I knew someone was moving around in my apartment. I wanted to find that threat. Reporter: She said she saw a figure move toward her. She demonstrated how she confronted the person. I have my gunpoint the, and I'm saying let me see your hands, let me see your hands. What did you focus on? Why did you fire? I was scared. I was scared this person was go, and I'm so sorry. Reporter: And after days of trial, yesterday a verdict. We the jury unanimously find the defendant, amber guyger, guilty of murder as charged in the indictment. This verdict is for them! This verdict is for them! Reporter: But for Jean's mother, today, after sentencing, that feeling of justice fleeting. That ten years in prison is ten years for her reflection and for her though change her life. But there is much more to be done by the city of Dallas. Yes. Can I give her a hug, please? Reporter: As for young brant Jean, his act of grace, he said, is what his older brother would have wanted, lead a broken soul to Christ. In this age of anger when many rush in the popular vernacular to throw hands, a young man raised his. Grace and unmerited gift. When given, it is a sight to Guyger could be eligible for parole in five years. Coming up next, 48 hours with

