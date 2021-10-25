S. Carolina's Gullah Geechee face land loss from climate change, development: Part 1

Gullah Geechee, descendants of some of the first African slaves in the U.S., have lived and farmed South Carolina's Sea Islands for generations but persistent flooding is threatening their identity.

