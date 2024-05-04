Celebrating Italian-American culture at 'Paisan Con'

ABC News's Ashan Singh travels to Fairfield, New Jersey to talk to "The Sopranos" actors and Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito. "Mob Wives'" Drita D'Avanzo also talks about the "mob wife" fashion trend.

May 4, 2024

