How the church helped power strength, resistance in the black community

More
The black church, which was in part dictated by a segregated society, was a driving force behind the Civil Rights Movement and fostered a place of growth and politics in the black community.
4:55 | 06/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How the church helped power strength, resistance in the black community

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:55","description":"The black church, which was in part dictated by a segregated society, was a driving force behind the Civil Rights Movement and fostered a place of growth and politics in the black community.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"71359107","title":"How the church helped power strength, resistance in the black community","url":"/Nightline/video/church-helped-power-strength-resistance-black-community-71359107"}