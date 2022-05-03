Community reeling after school shooting killed at least 21 people: Part 1

Among the victims are 19 children, who were as young as 10-years-old, and more are reported injured. The grandfather of the 18-year-old alleged gunman told ABC News he never saw any warning signs.

