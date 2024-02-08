Conservative activist Bridget Ziegler rocked by sex scandal

The activist who has pushed for controversial conservative policies is under a new spotlight after she and her husband, the former state GOP chair, became embroiled in a sex scandal.

February 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live