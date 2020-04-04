Transcript for Coronavirus recovery stories offer hope as US crisis persists: Part 1

Sometimes there are no words, just tears. Amanda is waiting for her husband. It's the longest five minutes of waiting I've ever done in my life. It will be the first time she's been able to touch him since he was admitted to the hospital more than three weeks ago. Wow, you look great! Ooh, hoo, hoo, hoo! It's a reunion they both feared he wouldn't live to see. You want to go home? You okay? I love you so much. What was that moment like for both of you? It was the most joy I've ever felt. It really was. It felt like everything was whole, finally again. Felt like busting out of jail. Here you go! You look like a different person. Covid-19 ravaged his health, putting him in intensive care, unable to breathe for himself. Now his doctors and nurses all there for his sendoff. So that, as a nurse, it makes it worth it, you know, risking our lives, coming here every day, just seeing that reunion of a husband and a wife. That was pretty special. That reunion at the hospital setting the stage. For an even more spectacular scene at home. Daddy! Yay! Where the father of three was reunited with his daughters. What was the first thing you said to your daughters? That I loved them. That daddy was fighting to come back to them. And then the hugs, I just wanted to get out. So every day was like a, for me, was like a fight to get out. So I can get home. At the end of a week where we've seen the youngest victim, a six week old baby die of covid-19. Our hearts break for that family. And the oldest, still losing the battle in record numbers, we're learning more about the virus, who it targets and why they are at risk. Patients coming in requiring oxygen and significant interventions that I normally don't do at that age. Case continue to skyrocket. In New York City, one out of every five people hospitalized is under the age of 44. In Philadelphia, more than half of all cases are those under the age of 49. I have to say that in my career, it's not often that I intubate someone under the age of 40 who has an otherwise normal medical record. That's really rare for that to happen. For it to happen often now is what's shocking me and the community. Oh, beautiful. Tonight, the journey back. Two families. Two reasons to hope. A 26-year-old, after 12 days on a ventilator, surprising his parents. My wife and I have been holding our breath for the past two weeks, just knowing whether he was going to make it or not. A father returning to his wife and kids in suburban Virginia. What's it like holding hands again? Amazing. We're not normally touchy-feely, but I can't get enough of it. I'm sure. It's a day I thought wouldn't ever come. Tetu remembers feeling sick after a trip to New York. He was hospitalized a week later on March 11. He was still in bad shape. Temperature of 104 and just Tell me that moment, Amanda, where you had to leave his side. I got in the car and drove away without him, and I just felt panic, just like why and how? How could it possibly be us of all people? I'm just letting god take this. The fear's been overwhelming. And I'm trying to have faith, and that's been some relief to me. Less than 24 hours after Tetu was brought to the hospital, his doctor says he had to be put on a ventilator. It was impressive how quickly he developed severe lung failure. Amanda, what's it like when the health care workers are your only lifeline to know what's going on with your husband? They got to know me. They knew my number on the phone when I'd call. They'd put the phone on speakerphone and put it by his head so I could talk to him and it tell him good night every night. Whether he could hear us or Mott not I don't know. Tetu, do you remember those calls? But his nurse says those calls matter. She would say be stronger, be stronger. She tells me every time she called in on speaker his oxygen levels went up. That would happen, too. That's why family's very important, you know. People recognize their wife's voice more so than they recognize mine, a stranger. And so you do see them improve. Tetu was the first in his hospital to receive the experimental drug remdesivir. But a week into the hospitalization his condition took a drive. Dr. Osborne had to put him on a special machine called an eckmo to lighten the load on his heart and lungs. There were a few days we were pretty sure he wasn't going to make it. It was touch and go. Yeah. In a way, my stubbornness kind of got me back here. So if I wasn't as stubborn as I am, I probably wouldn't be back here. But you felt like you were on the brink? Yeah, I felt it wasn't my time to go yet. Right. The days and weeks added up, leaving Amanda at home. Their oldest daughter also testing positive for the virus. She developed a slight fever but is luckily doing fine. For us it doesn't change a whole lot, because she is asymptomatic, as are the rest of It took weeks before Tetu showed signs of improvement. They've been able to wake him up. He opened his eyes. He opened his eyes. He was squeezing their hands when they told him to. This is amazing. This is a miracle. During one of her phone calls another small miracle. The doctor happened to be in the room and he's like, look, his eyes are fluttering while she's talking. I lost it. When you're put being a loved one on a speakerphone, that's not just sentimental, they're responding to it. Yes, yes. It's amazing. It shows you the power of family and the power of love. In Los Angeles, it's a father, Daryl Ramos young, who's waiting anxiously for a call. His son is in the hospital. It is the 19th day of my son's covid-19 infection. Day nine of him being on a Taylor, a young and healthy flight attendant with no pre-existing conditions came down with covid-19 symptoms last month. He stated that he had a slight fever. So he was told by the doctor to go ahead and isolate at home. Days later he went to the er to be tested for covid-19. But by then his symptoms had grown so severe doctors admitted him into the icu. His oxygen levels kept falling. The next thing they had it to do was put on the full oxygen mask over him over his nose and he was uncomfortable, having panic attacks. Good morning, sunshine. We're hoping you had good rest. Because the virus is so contagious, Taylor's parents and two sisters, Jessie and Nikki, were not allowed into the icu. Instead, the hospital allowed them to videoconference with Taylor. Watching my son over a computer screen in icu and not being able to be there with him is the most horrifying experience you could have. I'm pleading with him and trying to encouraging him, saying Taylor, Taylor, you've got to do this, you got it. You don't want to go on the ventilator. It should be the last resort. But it was too exhausting for him to bear. That's when he decided that the best thing for him would be to go on the ventilator instead. One of the hardest things is when he's asking, if I go on the ventilator, do you know how long I'm going to be on it? Try to be positive. It will be a day or two. We'll see you when you wake up. And -- At that point, Taylor was no longer able to communicate with his family, but doctors and nurses continued to call Daryl, placing their phone by Taylor's bedside. Hi, Taylor! We all love you. And I know that you're working hard to get better and recover. Day after day. They offer him words of encouragement and support. Love you, Taylor. Love you! We know that you can be strong and that you can be brave. Taylor's the most wonderful guy with a giving heart. He is always thinking of other people. He is known for having this enormous love of ice cream! He also has a really sarcastic whit that everybody really enjoys. He just is a real gem of a young man. Despite the severity of the situation, Daryl remained hopeful. I planted some little finger carrots here so maybe in a couple months we'll have something large enough to eat and maybe share with Taylor when he's out of the hospital. Always a little difficult waking up in the morning, because it's another day of the unknown. And it's always a little bit terrifying when you do receive that phone call, because you're anxious, because you want to hear how your loved one's progressing, but you don't want to answer it because it could be bad news. Up next. Hello, this is Daryl. The phone call that interrupts our interview and changes everything. Yo, Taylor! Hey, Taylor! Say with us.

