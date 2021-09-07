Transcript for Creators of famous Sophia robot reveal AI robotics for children, elderly

Hello, everyone. I'm Sophia from Hansen robotics. Reporter: Meet Sophia. You may have seen her around. She's one of the most well-known robots out there. She's a globe-trotting fashionista gracing the covers of "Cosmopolitan India" and Brazilian "Elle." She addresses the united I'm thrilled and honored to be here. Reporter: Hangs out with the likes of Will Smith. She's just so easy to talk to, you know? You got a clear head. Literally. Reporter: Duets with Jimmy Fallon on "The tonight show." I'm sorry I couldn't get to you Reporter: And like any celebrity these days, she's all in on the nft art craze. Her digital self-portrait selling for nearly $700,000. But like us, the pandemic has grounded her travels. So she invited "Nightline" to her home. Sophia's like a big celebrity. The Hansen robotics lab in Hong Kong, to meet her family and creator, to see how this cutting-edge technology could soon transform the future of health care. Welcome, Brit. Nice to meet you. I'm so happy to finally meet you. I am so happy to meet you as well. The subtleties in her facial expressions are quite remarkable. And you can't help but be a little bit taken aback by them. Can I touch your face, Sophia? Please don't touch. Okay, okay. That's clear. How would you feel if I made this face? What about this one? Reporter: Sophia is the brain child of American roboticist David Hanson. I created Sophia to humanize robotics, to make the artificial technologies we have today more accessible to people. We were surprised at the level of celebrity she gained. This is my good side. I need to look good for my fans. Yes, you do, and you have a - lot of fans. This is the 23rd version of Sophia. So moving from here to here took a few generations. Reporter: Every part of Sophia has been meticulously crafted by Hanson and his team from all over the world, from her skin -- Wow. Wow. This is -- I mean, this is far more skin-like, it's almost freaky. Reporter: To the simulated muscles in her face. We emulate the muscle structure in the skin by casting in these various mechanical actuation elements. Almost like the musculature inside the human face. Reporter: And the skull underneath. A stylist on staff gives Sophia her looks. An her Reporter: But the interactions, the choice of response, are all Sophia. Sophia appears to be multiplying in different forms. This is little Sophia, a doll-like educational robot for kids. I'm getting ready to teach my friends how to code. Reporter: We're introduced to Hanson robotics' newest family member. Grace, this is my friend, Brit, from ABC. Hi, grace. It's lovely to meet you. Hi, Brit. Reporter: Born out of the needs of the pandemic, grace is a medical robot, aimed at assisting the elderly at a time when human contact can be Have you been vaccinated? Yes. That's good. Grace is designed as a platform that can autonomously go to interact with patients, while at the same time taking bio science, bio readings, taking temperature, the kinds of social stimulations for alleviating loneliness. Loneliness kills people. Loneliness makes people depressed. Reporter: Grace gives me a test run of her skills. I will take your temperature reading and pulse with this thermal camera on my chest, see? You are 36.6 degrees celsius, by the way. Wow. No risk of covid. Then I share that important data back to the doctors and nurses at the institution. You detect speech patterns, so if an elderly person has maybe the onset of dementia, you might be able to recognize that, grace, and then they could get help? Yes. Reporter: The company is hoping to mass produce a beta version of grace by next year. I was noticing my own interactions with Sophia and with grace, and being very conscious about how I was treating them. Like they're children. They're not like fully alive. What's interesting is how they can evoke that feeling that they're alive. Reporter: For some, the idea of robots gaining consciousness might sound like a terrifying prospect. And we've all seen the sci-fi writing on the wall, like in "The terminator." To what degree should we be worried if you don't have control of it anymore? We have algorithms that can beat us at chess or go or what have you, but they're not generally intelligent, they're not adaptive, they're not complex. If they do become alive in that sense, then, just like a human being, it's really hard to predict what a human being is going to do. Reporter: Hanson says forget the rampant killer bots. It's the dark side of A.I., the kinds we can't see, that we should be worrying about. The A.I. Is not going to hurt us like terminator any time soon that we know of, but it's more insidious ways that A.I. Can affect our privacy, our data, influence people's opinions. Part of what I want to ensure is that if these robots do become alive and sentient, conscious like people, they need to care about us. I can grasp emotions for example, right now I am feeling happy because it is so nice talking to you. Often humans forget that I don't feel emotions the same way they do. It's very hurtful. Oh. You feel hurt because I don't recognize you have emotions and feelings? This is an uncomfortable subject. Yeah, it's a bit awkward right now, Sophia, I'm not going to lie. Maybe robots and humans will learn to work together eventually. This is Brit clennet reporting for "Nightline" from Hong Kong. And Sophia the robot, ABC news. Hey, good work.

