Dawn Porter talks about showing a new side of Lady Bird Johnson

Byron Pitts speaks with the director of the documentary "The Lady Bird Diaries." The film utilizes rare audio recordings of Lady Bird Johnson.

November 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live