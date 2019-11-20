Now Playing: News headlines today: Nov. 19, 2019

Now Playing: Discussing political investigation with Ukraine is ‘not what we recommend’: Morrison

Now Playing: The next generation of ‘High School Musical’ talks new series on Disney+

Now Playing: Day 3 of impeachment hearings: Volker, Vindman, Williams, Morrison testify

Now Playing: Lt. Col. Vindman's former supervisor: He 'will fall on the right side of history'

Now Playing: Doorbell camera captures critical evidence in 8-year-old girl’s kidnapping: Part 1

Now Playing: Police body camera shows moment abducted 8-year-old girl is found alive: Part 2

Now Playing: The biggest moments in former US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’s hearing

Now Playing: ‘The Mandalorian’ creator Jon Favreau on the inspiration behind his new series

Now Playing: Tina Turner’s story of perseverance takes center stage in ‘Tina,’ the musical

Now Playing: Terrified students fled, barricaded in classrooms during California school shooting

Now Playing: Trump impeachment hearings begin 20 years after Clinton proceedings

Now Playing: Breaking down the first day of impeachment hearings

Now Playing: Impeachment inquiry begins public hearings: How we got here

Now Playing: Dolly Parton on path to superstardom, songwriting helping her through dark moments

Now Playing: 13-year-old survivor of Mexican ambush that killed 9 describes harrowing ordeal

Now Playing: 'The View's' Sunny Hostin on what motivated new cold case show, 'Truth About Murder'

Now Playing: Veteran severely injured in Afghanistan given smart home to help accommodate needs

Now Playing: Mary Jo Buttafuoco's shooting sparks media frenzy that spans decades: Part 1