Transcript for Demi Moore details highs and lows of marriages to Bruce Willis, Ashton Kutcher

In 1991, a Hollywood star and a photo for vanity fair will take a wrecking ball to the old convention that pregnant women have to look chaste. So, today, when you look at it. I love it. I literally thought there's no way they would ever -- you know, do it. And not because I thought it Shocking. Like, so risqu. You know, they dress women in Peter pan collars. Like, "I didn't have sex." I just was so fascinated with why is it being seen as, like, obscene? And in that photo, demi Moore had started a revolution. In her new memoir, she writes about becoming a mom and being married to the high-octane "Die hard" star Bruce Willis, who swept her off her feet. They meet, marry and get pregnant in just four months. And then the next 10 years together are a blur of rearing three daughters, making 33 movies and drifting toward divorce, determined to put their children first. I think that we did a magnificent job of making sure that our children knew they were loved. She even walked away from Hollywood at the height of her career to stay home with her kids at the family house in Idaho. And then five years later she is ready to come back. It's 2003. The new "Charlie's angels" movie and a part has been written for her. Her bravado, her bikini. She is 40 years old and it's at this point one night she goes to a dinner and meets a young actor and entrepreneur named Ashton Kutcher. He's also 25 years old. She writes about the ease, the electricity -- I just felt like a 15-year-old girl hoping somebody liked me. That's all true. I think that I had been S -- responsible for so much of my life, and all of a sudden this window opened up where I was safe. I had money. He loved my children. He -- he -- it wasn't something he feared. He seemed to be comfortable with the enormity of the ex-husband. I mean, you know, I felt like I was not coming with baggage, I had trunks. Why do you think this culture is still so, what, shocked, unnerved, unsettled by a woman who is 15 years older? Gosh, I -- I think -- I don't know. It's so silly. I think part of it is, we've been conditioned societally to look at the value of -- of -- of a woman being tied to her fertility. Like, what would an older woman have to offer? And then two years into her new relationship -- At 42, you were pregnant. Uh-huh. Six months? You go in for a checkup. At almost six months. And you said you will never forget the look on the doctor's face. You could see a combination of his dread and it shifting then immediately into matter-of-fact, practical information, because it was unquestionable because there was no heartbeat. And you tried again. You had in vitro? Quite a few times. I can't even really bring fully to words how lost, empty, desperate, confused. I really lost sight of everything that was right in front of me, which is the family I had. And -- and I think the weight that it put on Ashton, you know. It's kind of a natural thing to pull back when somebody's, you know, clinging too tight. She had begun falling back into her old cldhood fear of not being wanted, of losing everything. And after 20 years of sobriety, she had started drinking again and more. And then enter vicodin. Twelve pills a day? Yeah, it definitely got up there. After she and Ashton Kutcher had been together for eight years, she's celebrating a film she's directed. You get a Google alert -- Yes. She called him. What did you say to him? I asked if it was true. And he admitted it right away. And I think my response was, "Are you Kidding me?" That -- that was it. And I think I felt like I could barely take a breath. But she has to walk the red carpet and here she is at that moment. A thousand light bulbs flashing. We reached out to Ashton Kutcher and his representatives say they are not commenting on the book. I really know that there are parts of what occurred with this relationship ending that were a level of devastating for me that wasn't really just about that relationship. It was really about my whole life. It was about being the two-year-old who wasn't safe. That this really represented that I'm not lovable, that I'm -- I'm not deserving. And that's not about him. That's all just about me. Her marriage ended, her life unraveling. Her children so worried about her strange behavior and health, they stopped speaking to her. A turning point. And then a decision. She writes, "I decided to sit still after a life of running and face myself." She got treatment. I think something had to give, when you come up to those -- those places you either go in or you go out. And the healthier she became, the more her family moved close again. Her ex-husband and friend Bruce Willis. And her daughters began to come back as she proved she was turning her life around. The oldest, Rumer, reached out first, way she had once done on screen in the movie striptease. You looked really pretty. Yeah, you looked really great. Thank you, baby. What's your prayer for them and to them? Oh, my hope is that in understanding me, that they would better understand themselves and love themselves. She writes, "I've had extraordinary luck in this life. Both bad and good. But we all suffer, and we all triumph, and we all get to choose how we hold both." I don't feel a victim to my if we get -- get to choose between happy or like, miserable, I'd rather choose happy. I'd rather choose the things that are of love, not of loss. Reporter: Our thanks to Diane

