-
Now Playing: Elle King opens up about substance abuse, depression battle
-
Now Playing: Elle King on New Music, New Tour
-
Now Playing: Elle King performs 'Shame' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Elle King Performs 'America's Sweetheart'
-
Now Playing: Elle King Hits Platinum With Song Written as a 'Joke'
-
Now Playing: We have a winner: Mega Millions winner takes $1.6 billion jackpot
-
Now Playing: How Ted Cruz, Beto O'Rourke are battling it out in heated Texas Senate race
-
Now Playing: Lottery sales soar as Mega Millions jackpot hits record $1.6 billion
-
Now Playing: Thousands endure brutal conditions in migrant caravan bound for US border
-
Now Playing: In 'Basketball: A Love Story,' NBA greats share their love of the game
-
Now Playing: Ted Cruz's dad on Trump stumping for his son
-
Now Playing: David Guetta on his latest album '7' and his rise to the top
-
Now Playing: Pregnant woman found murdered, police suspect her fiance's 11-year-old son
-
Now Playing: Man accused of murder at age 11 has conviction overturned at age 20
-
Now Playing: Jamal Khashoggi killed in fist fight at consulate, Saudi media says
-
Now Playing: The accuser and the accused: The debate over sexual misconduct allegations on campus
-
Now Playing: Family of woman killed in 'cold medicine murder' haunted by regret
-
Now Playing: The war on whaling: Activists, industry fight over hunting the gentle sea giants
-
Now Playing: More details emerge in deadly New York limo crash that killed 20
-
Now Playing: How Dua Lipa became one of pop music's biggest breakout stars