Elle King on some of her darkest times and the music that saved her

More
"The band -- they could see that I was Elle again. I was me when they were playing music for me or I was writing music, so they just-- they never jumped ship," King said.
3:00 | 10/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elle King on some of her darkest times and the music that saved her

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58708762,"title":"Elle King on some of her darkest times and the music that saved her","duration":"3:00","description":"\"The band -- they could see that I was Elle again. I was me when they were playing music for me or I was writing music, so they just-- they never jumped ship,\" King said.","url":"/Nightline/video/elle-king-darkest-times-music-saved-58708762","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.