Epstein victim speaks out following Maxwell guilty verdict

Annie Farmer, who accused Ghislaine Maxwell of aiding and covering up Jeffery Epstein's years of sexual abuse, shared her thoughts to ABC News following socialite's conviction.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live