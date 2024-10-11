Eva Longoria discusses Latino representation in Hollywood in new ABC Special

In new special “Latinos In Hollywood: Owning Our Destiny,” Eva Longoria speaks with John Quinones about her new production company and its aim to invest in Latino and multicultural storytellers.

October 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live