Exodus: Senegalese attempt to cross the world's deadliest migratory route

Fleeing pain, poverty and the effects of climate change, a record number of migrants made the journey from Senegal to the Canary Islands. Some experts say those numbers will only continue to grow.

January 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live