Reporter: Apricot lane farms is more than a farm. It's a place of dreams. A stunning world where dozens of different animals, both big and small, make their home in the shade of peach and avocado trees. Good boy, Corey. Reporter: For all its beauty, life on this renewable farm is filled with daunting challenges. This microcosm of the planet facing a relentless assault. What kind of impact has this drought had on the farm? This last year, we got 4 inches of water. How does 4 inches compare to other years? Our average is 10 to 12. So it's less than half. Reporter: A decade ago, John and Molly Chester quit their jobs in Los Angeles, bout 200 acres north of the city, set out on an adventure of a lifetime with their rescue dog, Todd. Molly and John are very happy about this. What do you think of this, Todd? Reporter: The journey becoming a beloved documentary, "The biggest little farm." We had our plan. And nature had hers. Reporter: When they arrived, the farm was a wasteland. The soil depleted. It was only over time that we really began to realize just how incredibly sick the farm was. We had our work cut out for us. For us, that was really clear that we had to start with rebuilding the soil of the entire farm. Reporter: Slowly they brought the land back to life. A painstaking process that married farming with nature. Now this paradise they created is threaned by drought. This pond, a crucial part of the farm's ecosystem. Water used to come all the way up to here. Kind of even bury the base of these trees. There used to be four feet higher. We're not just in a drought temporarily, we are headed for persistent droughts. Droughts at a level that we haven't seen before. And that's going to be, I think, an all hands on deck kind of thing. Reporter: One study says the mega drought could persist for years, possibly centuries. The drought plaguing the west is forcing John and other farmers to make hard choices. We've been growing things in southern California that require a lot of water. And I think the drought is the opportunity to remind us that we should be looking at growing certain things in certain ways that require less water. Reporter: It's been a brutal summer for much of the united States, with drought, unrelenting heat, and wildfires. The Dixie fire has scorched over 61,000 acres. The tamarac fire began on the fourth of July due to a lightning strike. But it exploded in size. Reporter: Extreme weather exacerbated by climate change. This is a climate crisis that scientists have been predicting, have been warning us about, and have been telling us, we've got to take action. We are in a planetary emergency. Reporter: For John Chester, wildfires pose almost as dire a threat as the drought. In recent years, fires have come dangerously close to apricot lane farms. As seen in the film, a lucky change of wind saved them. I think we're surrounded by three fires. These winds definitely aren't helping. Reporter: With fires getting worse by the year, they worry they won't be so lucky next time, so they got this. It's been increasingly more difficult to get fire insurance for this area. Coupled with the fact that the fire department's completely overwhelmed in these fast-moving fires. So we kind of need something that, you know, we can kind of rely on, that sometimes incan suppress a spot fire that the fire department's not going to come out with when they're dealing with a massive line of fire that's passed beyond us. Reporter: Right now there are nearly 80 wildfires burning in 13 states. It's a busy wildfire season. We're at the highest preparedness level that we can be at, 5. It's the earliest we've gone to pl-5 since 1990. Reporter: The haze frommed the spreading fires impacting the skies thousands of miles away, in New York City. The biggest uncontained fire right now, the bootleg in Oregon. It's scorched inner larger than the size of Los Angeles. One of the largest in Oregon's history, over 300,000 acres. Any fire that gets that large is quite substantial. In any part of the U.S. Or any part of the world. Reporter: More than 2,000 oregonians have been evacuated so far due to the fire. There's absolutely no question that climate change is playing out before our eyes. We saw the heat dome event a few weeks ago. We unfortunately lost a lot of oregonians to that event. Reporter: Oregon and the northwest have also faced an unprecedented heat wave this With the heat wave, it essentially put us into peak fire season about a month or even in some places two months ahead of schedule. Welcome to the masumoto family farm -- Reporter: In central California, darmers like David masumoto are feeling the impact of heat and drought. I planted these trees with my father over 50 years ago. Reporter: Masumoto, known as mas, as third-generation farmer outside Fresno. My grandparents emigrated from Japan about 100 years ago and settled in this area of California. They came from poor, peasant farm, rural stock in Japan. Reporter: His family was sent to an internment camp during World War II. 1948, my father took this big gamble. He bought 40 acres initially. He bought it specifically here because the land was cheap. Reporter: Now the changing climate is making it harder for mas to continue his family's farming legacy of growing peaches, nectarines, and grapes for raisins. When I was growing up, agriculture, especially in California, was in a golden era of normalcy. We had consistent rainfall, normal temperatures. It looked like this is, you know, the dream, the nirvana, of where to farm. Then probably around the 1980s, things started to shift a little. Reporter: But this year, his land is bone dry, forcing him to adapt. He's pulled up several acres of grapevines. I keep asking myself every year, how many harvests do I have left? And I realize, I may only have 10, maybe 20 more harvests left. I'm in my late 60s. Reporter: His daughters hoping to carry on the family tradition, but mas worries about the challenges. I want to think about farming in terms of generations and long timelines, which is exactly how I also want to think about weather, climate change, and drought. That it's not just a one-year occurrence, it's something that my daughter is going to inherit. Reporter: The effects of climate change becoming more evident around the world, too. Wildfires currently raging in siberia. To devastating floods in China. The intensity of the flooding something not seen in hundreds of years. Historic flooding also raged across central Europe last week. Whole towns and villages cut off by the violent waters. German chancellor Angela Merkel, surveying the damage, called for action, saying, "We have to get faster in the fight against climate change." If you are awake to what's happening on this planet, you are going to feel grief. You are going to feel anger. You are going to feel anxiety. And rather than shoving those feelings to the side, I think we need toet those feeling be our fuel for action. It's an opportunity to be innovative. That's what it needs to drive. It needs to drive that consciousness for innovation. It's worth it. Because it's not just my bottom line for my experience on this Earth. It's the bottom line for my son and his children, for their existence on this planet. There's a great opportunity Reporter: Back on apricot lane farms, John Chester has faith in the healing power of his way of farming. And in humanity. I don't think that we got here because we're bad as a species, I think that we were just unaware of the connection and the consequences to the way that test we engage with the natural system that we depend on. My goal is to give just enough back so that the future generation, like my son, can continue innovating and working to build something truly called sustainability.

