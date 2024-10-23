‘What Would You Do?’ explores cheating partners, attempted kidnappings in new season

Longtime host and ABC News correspondent John Quiñones discusses the evolution of the hit series, and why he thinks the show’s social dilemmas still resonate.

October 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live