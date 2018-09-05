How false eyelashes become a must-have, everyday accessory and a booming market

More
With hundreds of options and specialized salons, the false eyelash business is estimated to reach $1.5 billion in five years.
6:04 | 05/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How false eyelashes become a must-have, everyday accessory and a booming market

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55035709,"title":"How false eyelashes become a must-have, everyday accessory and a booming market","duration":"6:04","description":"With hundreds of options and specialized salons, the false eyelash business is estimated to reach $1.5 billion in five years.","url":"/Nightline/video/false-eyelashes-everyday-accessory-booming-market-55035709","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.