{"id":55035709,"title":"How false eyelashes become a must-have, everyday accessory and a booming market","duration":"6:04","description":"With hundreds of options and specialized salons, the false eyelash business is estimated to reach $1.5 billion in five years.","url":"/Nightline/video/false-eyelashes-everyday-accessory-booming-market-55035709","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}