Transcript for Families of those with special needs face challenges amid COVID-19 outbreak

Which way do we go? Boo. Reporter: For 10-year-old Mariah Winchell, who has autism and down's syndrome, life under quarantine is anything but Do you want to -- let's go show your schedule. Reporter: Like many parents these days Mariah's are trying to keep learning on track. Word of the day yesterday was bacteria. Reporter: Mom Melissa behind the camera points out the science experiments growing yeast by the board games. The living room now home to Mariah's cardboard rocket ship and sentence diagrams. How concerned are you that her development, her socialization is going to be set back in a big way? I'm really concerned. Reporter: For parents with special needs children life in a pandemic comes without many of the usual supports. Those home health aides, therapists, coaches, teachers, and most of all routine. A lot of our routines have changed. You guys are clearly stressed. A lot of anxiety. Reporter: Single dad rob gorseky of Canton, Ohio says he's been overwhelmed. I'm a dad to three autistic kids. And my oldest is medically fragile. So one of the things that he has right now is a compromised immune system. Reporter: 20-year-old son Gavin in the middle there shows off his pumpford gene infusions to boost his immunity. It's pretty stressful worrying about trying to keep him healthy and safe by not exposing him to anything really. Reporter: The gorskis haven't left the house for 30 days, testing their patience with each other and their communication skills. Always try to find ways to stay relaxed and stay calm. Stick with your parents. Like we stick with our dad. And he's the best dad we could ever have. And if you see him right now, he's blushing. How are you doing with this being at home? I'm good. You're good? Do you miss your friends? Yeah. Yeah. Reporter: Single mother Opal foster of southern Maryland also worries about the impact of isolation on her son Jeremiah who Hass down syndrome. There's a lot of things that they're used to in their regular routine that they're not going be getting. We're working on kind of getting a zoom or Skype meeting together so you guys can see each other. Reporter: And after losing her job at a printing company last month, foster now wonders whether they'll stay financially afloat. I would love to say that everything will go back to normal tomorrow and we'll snap our fingers and everything will be back just the way that it was, but it won't. Reporter: Another glimpse of the new challenges around a dining room table in Washington, D.C. Danny is medically fragile. So the virus itself would be pretty devastating to him. Reporter: Megan Scully and Chris debot now full-time caregivers for their 4-year-old son Danny who has a rare brain disorder putting him at increased risk from covid-19. One of the fights for us is keeping the front line for us here at home instead of possibly having to go to the hospital. Reporter: As we talk outside, Danny's 2-year-old brother Elliott inside, keeping that distance as older brother Sam tells us he's worried. Are you afraid of the A little. Because like what if bean catches it like or what if I catch it? If I catch it I would probably have to stay in my room all day. Maybe for two weeks. And like I wouldn't get to see him at all. Reporter: Danny was just beginning to learn how to communicate when the pandemic closed his school. We are home-schooling a second-grader and we are trying to get Danny's therapies in to the best that we can but we just can't replicate what they can do at school. Reporter: And you're holding down two full-time jobs at the same time. That's right. So we're ending the three-hour shift here. Mariah and I wrote a story today. Reporter: Same for Melissa Winchell toggling between daycare and a day job, a full-time university professor still lecturing, grading papers and advising hundreds of students. Among them now Mariah, who's still struggling to understand all that loss of normalcy. The grief almost feels fresh to them every day, almost like they're reexperiencing it all over for the first time. So we're having a lot of just daily crying. Reporter: How do you explain to her what a pandemic is? I taught her the word coronavirus. She knows the word covid-19. It's to the point now that she calls it stupid coronavirus. Reporter: The stress many parents say is relentless. The lack of adult contact is pretty challenging. I love my kids, and if I had to be on lockdown with anybody it's my kids. So I'm glad I have them. But it does sort of take its toll. I don't think so much about how to get through it. I just -- I just know that my kids are relying on me and I have to do whatever I have to I am on the couch for the second time since noontime today because I am just so tired. Reporter: Ten exhausted but still resilient. I think the sense that nothing is permanent, that life's not a given, that life's so fragile, that's I think what disabled families know. And I think that's the wisdom that we're bringing into the experience of quarantine and into covid. Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm Devon Dwyer in Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.