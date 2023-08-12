Filmmakers chronicle fraught history of police and Black communities

A new documentary, "Sound of the Police," traces the country's complex history of policing – from the formation of slave patrols to more recent acts of police brutality.

August 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live