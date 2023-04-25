Finola Hughes lauds 'General Hospital' staying power as soap opera marks 60 years

ABC News' Stephanie Ramos sits down with the daytime Emmy-winning actress about playing Anna Devane on the longest-running American soap opera.

April 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live