Transcript for Football coach wins Jimmy V Award at ESPYs in inspiring moment

Coach rob Mendez! Reporter: It was a moment that brought everyone to their feet. And rob Mendez Jr., a high school football coach, born with out arms or legs came on the a moment at last night's espys that should have been impossible. It's honestly been hard for me to fathom receiving this award, to be recognized alongside heroes. If there's any message to give you guys is to look how far it's gotten me. Reporter: The road full of heartbreak, faith and football. At this time I want to introduce to you a coach that I hired, because I was impressed with his knowledge of the game. Your new coach, rob Mendez. Reporter: Mendez was born may 9, 1988 with a rare condition known as tetra Melia. It was really, really awful. I didn't have a chance to have abortion. I didn't see Robert for about two weeks, because I didn't know what to do. But he's different. He sees people staring as an opportunity. Robert was just a really easy and he just was really, really happy. What's your favorite team? San Francisco 49ers. He's got a gift that doesn't require him to be physical. Making him aware of that, I think he just took the ball and ran. I think the most difficult part of having no arms and legs is simply not being able to play sports. I don't show it. I'm good at not showing it. I get mad. I get mad at god, I get mad at the lord. Why? His freshman year, he was standing behind the fence at a distance watching practice. That was the beginning. We wanted to get him involved in the program. So we invited him to be our manager. They obviously knew I couldn't play, but to include me, it made me feel a part of it. It made me feel, I guess you can say, normal. He paid attention to us as coaches, but he learned the he created game plans on madden and then come to practice and try to create the same game plans and execute them the same way. Reporter: For 12 years, rob worked as an assistant, waiting for a head coaching opportunity. Then in 2014, a school hired him to be the offensive coordinator of their JV team. It was a chance to prove himself. It was my first game going into the second half. The head coach wanted me to change the play calling style and run the ball more. We had to score one more touchdown. And we lost 35-14. And the part that really rubbed me the wrong way was that he put the blame on me in front of the kids. I mean, after only one game, I was out of a job. I stayed in my room for two days. I was sad, and I didn't know if I was going to ever be a head coach or if I was going to continue coaching. Reporter: But as rob does, he picked himself up, carried on, and in April 2018 interviewed for his first head coach position with the prospect high school junior varsity team. When I go to an interview for a job, scare is not the right word but surprise them. And I don't know how they're going to take the surprise. As he rolls out, to be brutally honest, when I first saw that is correct I was like, how can that guy coach? And he comes close, and says give me a fist pump. And all those nerves melted away. I know I've been ready for it. I've been overlooked and finally somebody gave me the opportunity. Their is my 13th year coaching and I can't wait to get to know every single one of you. Believe in yourself, believe in your teammates and believe in what you're doing. If you're taken back, that's natural and human. But after the first two seconds it's just a normal guy. Though he may not look like a coach, he definitely acts like one. What we're going to teach right now is called 31 zone. On his phone, he can diagram a play faster thanki do with pen and paper. There's definitely doubters out there like parents, my son is getting coached as a quarterback from a guy who has no arms and no legs. That lights a fire under my butt. One thing I care about is being a family. If you can't show love on this football field you better get off of it. Things I take for granted like brushing your teeth, washing your face, going to the restroom, taking a shower, Robert needs someone to help him. But he's tough. Me being called has been my motivation. Who says I can't? Nobody! Who says I can't? Nobody! Who says I can't originally came from me just having a drive to accomplish whatever people doubted me for. Who says I can't? Nobody! Who says I can't? Nobody! Yeah! He's willing to do all of that, what are we willing to do? Keep it up, let's go! Reporter: After losing their first game, prospect went on to win seven in a row, outscoring their opponents 151-132. He really has done a job I haven't seen other coaches do at that level before. Remember this! I'm proud of every single one of but damn it, we're not done yet! Gone the distance, and it's good! They take the division title for the win this afternoon over It's okay. Don't worry about it. I really sincerely want you guys to understand how much I appreciate this. Our opponents, they'd always doubt him, because they see a man in a wheelchair. To us, we see our coach. Who's perfect. When I'm pushing him off the field after games, it makes me feel like proud to have him as I love those kids, and I'm always going to remember them. I think we make a perfect team. Can we agree on that? Yes, coach! Can we agree on that? Yes, coach! Who says I can't? Nobody! Who says I can't? Nobody! Who saying I can't! Nobody! Yeah! Reporter: Back at the espys, the true titan in the room unleashed one last battle cry. Who says I can't?

