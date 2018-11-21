Transcript for 'A very human story': Hugh Jackman on playing disgraced candidate Gary Hart

So, start with the shoulder in a little. We've never seen Hugh Jackman quite like this, defiant, unapologetic and angry as failed presidential candidate Gary hart in the new movie, "The front runner." It was important for me to impersonate Gary. You did have that hair. Senator Gary hart. The campaign for president, which I waged earlier this year. Reporter: It was the sex scandal of the decade, the 1988 race for the presidency caught with a woman named Donna rice. I can assure you, senator, this is relevant. It's just that we saw you leave and come back with this woman and we didn't see her. You can't be serious. There's no need for that. All right? I am serious, sir. Reporter: What did you know about Gary hart? Very little. I was, I think, backpacking with five aussies in 1987 so I didn't know a lot about it but you have this true story about this cauldron of a presidential campaign for three weeks and a very human story. Why are we standing in an alley on a Saturday night? The only thing I deny is the idea that somehow you have the right to ask me these things. You're running for president. You have a responsibility. I know full well what my responsibilities are. Do you know yours? I think he believed that the ideas would win out and that people would see that he had better ideas than others and they wouldn't care if he wore boxers or briefs. Do you feel like you have a traditional marriage? Yeah, no, that's it. You want to know what I'm doing in my spare time, A.J.? Follow me around, put a tail on me. Reporter: Neither hart nor rice had discussed the details of their relationship. Everything is on the record and we will be meeting again tomorrow. Reporter: My colleague, Amy, sat down with Donna rice this week over 30 years after the scandal that took down a presidential contender and turned her life upside down. I couldn't even get back into my apartment. There were high speed car chases. I got through it by the grace of god. I got through it. Faith, family, and friends. Has senator hart ever apologized to you? He did reach out after all those years. He called you? He did and apologized. And I told him I had forgiven him a long time ago. Reporter: The fallout forced a tectonic shift in the national dialogue and drove hart out of his presidential bid within three weeks. ABC news has been told by sources inside the hart campaign to be the that hart will announce his withdrawal within the next 24 hours. You think better from the perspective of today, it's hard for me to imagine, I think, that a candidate would drop out that quickly. There was no precedent. This was the first. It was like a thriller. This is happening in a week. He's in an alleyway with -- at 2:00 in the morning. This is the next president of the United States, probably, with three reporters from the Miami herald. It's unimaginable. Reporter: Gary hart launched his presidential campaign from the foothills of Denver at red rocks amphitheater in April, 1987, promising to be a different kind of candidate. A campaign of change to shape and capture our future. Reporter: The future of American politics. Jackman and wrightman studied archival material of hart closely, recreating many iconic moments, like the time he expertly threw axes at a woodsman competition on the campaign trail. For Jackman, known for his hulking physicality in movies like wolverine and "The greatest showman," training to play an ax-throwing politician was a different thing. Is it true you memorized hart's speeches? His speeches were really interesting to me because he spoke in a very unique way. He was unlike a lot of politicians that I hear. He was very to the point, simple, and clear. Is your marriage monogamous? I do not need to answer that question. You see that in that most important press conference of his life at the end. You know? What do you say? Yes, I made a mistake. Did I make a mistake by putting myself in circumstances that could be misconstrued? Of course I did. When Gary watched the film, the first question he asked me was, do I really talk like that? And his wife, Lee, said, yes, darling, that's exactly it. Hart and his wife, Lee, weathered the 1988 storm. They're still married today but the movie explores some of their more difficult times. I met a woman in Miami and they followed her to D.C. To a townhouse in D.C. I see. I'm so sorry. The one thing I ever asked was that you don't embarrass me. One of the most powerful scenes in the movie. Yeah, it's beautiful. Reporter: You promised you wouldn't embarrass me. Right. And she -- and he also is protective of the system, the political system, and didn't want to be part of what he thought what might be degrading the sanctity of the process. Gary hart had a very strong sense of what he thought was relevant and what he thought was irrelevant and that's the question that the movie is asking the audience. What matters? They can write all this crap all they want. They will not earn the dignity of my response. Reporter: A shocked hart spends much of the film struggling to keep his personal life from derailing his political campaign. And I care about the sanctity of this process. Whether you do or do not. I identify with the staffers' point of view. You have a responsibility to them as well. I always assumed from an outsider's point of view, particularly Australia, American conventions look so slick, you think there's millions of people, that everything is fine tuned. What you realize from the inside is how many realtime decisions are being made on the fly, there are just -- and now, as you say, that must be changing 50 times a day. Hugh Jackman has played all kinds of characters. Playing a living person proved to be a different kind of challenge. Reporter: Can you summarize what you think he thought about the film? I think that he felt as though we had empathy for him. And we wanted to understand him. And I think that probably went a long way. So you met the challenge of playing a living character. Yeah. I went for it. You know, it's -- and in the process, made great friends and this is a collaboration that I'll always treasure and also with Gary and his family, you know, and that -- that's -- I was nervous about meeting him. I think we both were. You know, about doing this. And I have great respect for him and his family. That's been an unbelievable bonus out of this.

