Transcript for Hurricane Sally is set to slam into the Southern coast

"Nightline" starts right now with juju Chang. Thank you for joining us, tonight for the first time had in 15 years, we have -- for the very latest I'm joined by ABC chief meteorologist. It's strengthening ask it approaches you in Alabama, where do you see it landing? Reporter: I'm in the heart of mobile, and they have sand bags in front of that store, and that is for good reason. On the satellite. It got a lot better organized as we went through today, and that's going to keep going as it moves really painfully slow to the west northwest, it will finally start to make the northern tick tomorrow afternoon and evening and we expect landfall around midnight or therefore, early Wednesday morning. So, it's a slow storm, that means that rain is going to be a big time issue. And part of the slowdown is that stationary front, making it almost a fence. You see we stopped the clock at about midnight. It looks like it should make land fall close to pasgagula, Mississippi, if it does as a cat two, that's the strongest since Katrina in 2005. There's always multiple threats as the storm approaches. There's dire storm surge projections, what worries you the most about Sally. Storm surge is what loses most life and property. Someplaces up to 11 in surge. We have warnings from eastern Louisiana through the Florida panhandle. Now it breaks down and closer to the center of the storm and the northeast quadrant, the dirty side of the storm, you will pick up the heftyest, so back near biloxi and that is where we are concerned. We have rainfall, and I don't want people inland to say, it's a coastal storm. You get 15--20 inches on top of the storm, that is not good. Go up to Montgomery and Atlanta you can see half a foot of rain, juju. We are hoping the storm does not stall, once again, in the eye of the storm, thanks, ginger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.