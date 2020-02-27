Husband of Idaho mom whose kids went missing refuses to speak on their whereabouts

Chad Daybell said he couldn't comment on Lori Vallow's children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, who've been missing since September. Court documents allege Vallow’s niece might know where the kids are.
8:49 | 02/27/20

