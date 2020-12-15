Transcript for Inside the race for a COVID-19 vaccine: Part 1

I see a light at the end of the tunnel. At 9:23 in the morning she hame one of the first people in the United States to get the covid-19 vaccine. The critical care nurse at jewish medical center in new York, working through the pandemic and losing loved ones as well. I say to everyone, please, get the vaccine, and listen to the science and let the science guide your decisions. Three, two, one, vaccinate. Applause. Across America today, giant dose of hope for a country struggling under the weight of the pandemic for nearly year. Logging more deaths and hospitalizations from are -- from the infection than anywhere in the world. Vaccines rolling on out to front lion health care workers and nursing care residents as the largest vaccination in U.S. History gets under way. With about a third of Americans vaccinated by the end of March. The story of how this vaccine with 95% efficiency and delivered in record time came to be is nothing short of miraculous. When I think about the major infectious disease accomplish. S in public health in my lifetime T polio vaccine, small pox, they have saved millions and millions of lives. They took decades to accomplish, if we can stop it in its tracks, that would be a phenomenal accomplish. It's only been a year since the world first heard reports of a strange virus coming out of China. Chinese health authorities are working to identify the virus behind a outbreak in the central city of Wuhan. Scientists leaping in to action while the rest of the country remained mostly unaware of the deadly virus. Frofirst moment, I decided that we were going to have to get to work to figure out a path to vaccine. Within that sequence, scientists looking for a small bit of the library to use a vaccine. When the genome was publd, I got an alert on my phone and my immediate reaction was go. As soon as the sequence was released, we could quickly maneuver towards the vaccine development. Bio tech company moderna has collaborated with the nih be It was really exciting in the first few days. First weekend in January, knowing that we were going to be able to move quic by January 21st, when there was E first case in the S., we had just aligned on what our vaccine would look like. When that first case happened, we said, we need to move much In Germany, a married couple are racing to develop drug. My first reaction was we have to stop it. It felt like an obligation. The pair had created the technology to fight cancer using genetic material. We have the technology in place and we already knew our technology is able to prevent infectious diseases of other kinds. We are immune system whisperers and needed to engineer the best possible vaccine. We were not racing against each other, we were racing against time. The first human to human case of coronavirus here in the U.S. As health officials declare a global health emergency. By early February, all the front-runners for a vaccine are running. Johnson and Johnson uses viral vector technology, taking a different kind of virus, scooping out the innards and replacing them with a kind of instruction Manuel. When injected it coaxes your cells to produce cells that look Lise on the outside of the coronavirus, from there, your immune system will mount a defense. Novavax takes a more traditional approach. One thing we bring to the table is our company had done it for ebola, we have been fast, and made a vaccine similar to what we have here. Moderna and bion-tech were betting on mrna. These vaccines take genetic material and coat it in a protective package that is injected in to your body. That instructs your cells to start churning out proteins that we would see normally on the surface of the coronavirus. The immune system thinks it's a foreign invader and mounts a defense as though you had actually been attacked by the real virus. The technology allows us to make a completely new vaccine in less than 30 days. We are able to move quickly because our technology has been used in personalized cancer vaccine programs in the past. The mrna vaccines we have been investing in for quite some type, because you have to change a tiny little bit to have it make a vaccine. And so, that's why it can be done much faster. You needed to get multiple platforms and multiple candidates. You could not put all of your eggs in one basket. So, we need to make sure that it's safe, and we need to make sure it works. That entire process will take at least a year and a year and a I thought that was ridiculously optimistic. Aspirational. Just ask the United States suspends travel from Europe, modern moves the phase 1 vaccine trial up from April to March. Enlisting abrasive -- enlisting brave volunteers. It was important for me to take a risk that others can't. Jennifer holler getting the first injection in Seattle as part of the CLI trial. I was not afraid because I trust science. The day after modern launched the phase one trials, biontech announces they will partner with pfizer one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. I have never seen us working with a partner better than we are working now with biontech and that was very important, so we can be able to deliver. While, Johnson and Johnson scientists identify a vaccine candidate that was succeeding in the laboratory. And there was first a moment that I was called on Friday afternoon by one of my team members and she told me, it's working. By early may, with millions on lockdown and the virus ravaging the country, the pressure is on to come up with a vaccine as quickly as possible. I read the newspapers and it's really horrible and it's motivating to go the extra mile again and again and again to get the vaccine out. Health and human services secretary applies pressure to the process. I stepped back and I said, you know, we are the country that put a man on the moon, that created the atomic bomb, and we can create vaccines by January THR funding bills my administration is providing $10 billion to support a medical research effort without parallel. It's called operation warp speed. That means big and it means Operation warp speed, harnesses the power of pharmaceutical companithe the U.S. Military. And collapses the three phase vaccine devet process so that the steps happen simultaneously. No one, and certainly the fda wants to see any short cuts in the development process. So we have had a number of measures that we instituted such as rolling review of data, that is cut months to years off of the development process. On June 1st warp speed begins the mass production of vaccine. Previously, we responded to things like ebola, zeka,re build for pandemic response. All the equipment you see in here, the 2,000 liter tanks we can crank out millions doses of vaccine. Once there's a vaccine, the task of rolling it out. If I have manage the logistics for three kids in three different schools in a pandemic I can manage distribution of a vaccine. I switched to Geico and got more!

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.