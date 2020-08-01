Transcript for Iranian Aviation Organization confirms plane crash near Tehran

If you're just tuning in now, the Iranians tonight have launched a missile attack on two Iraqi military bases housing American troops. Iran vowed to retaliate for days after a U.S. Drone strike killed one of their top commanders. Also breaking late tonight, the Iranian aviation administration confirming an airline crash. The aircraft belonging to Ukrainian international airlines was carrying at least 170 passengers and headed for kiev when it crashed shortly after officials say there are no survivors. We'll have continuing coverage on the u.s./iranian crisis throughout the night and on gma in the morning. That's "Nightline," you can

