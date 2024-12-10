Jay-Z named alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs in lawsuit alleging rape of 13-year-old girl

An anonymous woman alleged in a civil suit that the incident took place at an after-party following the 2000 Video Music Awards. Both men deny the allegations.

December 10, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live