Transcript for Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter on 75 years of marriage, his presidency and life afterward

No doubt in my mind, my love for her has brought us through, because we've been through so many things together. Life with Jimmy Carter has been an adventure. Reporter: President Jimmy Carter and the former first lady know very well they are in the sunset of their lives. And it makes reaching their 75th anniversary this week all the more special. He turns 97 this year, she's turning 94. We met them in their hometown of plains, Georgia, three hours south of Atlanta. In the middle time we spent, they gave us a master class on Thank you for allowing me to talk to you about your anniversary. We're delighted, thank you. This 75 years of marriage, what advice do you have for people who want to make it last? First of all, choose the right person to marry. And then give each other plenty of space. Let the other person have a full life in the way they choose. Reporter: Mrs. Carter tells me she remembers to this day falling for her husband when he was really just a picture on the wall of her best friend's bedroom. Ruth was my best friend. That was Jimmy's sister. I literally did fall in love with that photograph. I would go in that room every time I went out -- I think the uniform. When I first had a date with her, the next morning I told my mother that was the girl I wanted to marry. About six months later, I asked her to marry me. And she said no. So she held out until may of that year. It was a long time. But I had promised my father on his deathbed that I would finish college. But he was persistent, and I gave in. Reporter: This is the official record with the county showing that James Earl Carter Jr. Finally convinced miss Eleanor Roslyn Smith to marry him on the 7th day of July in 1946. He was just 21 years old, seen here fresh from the naval academy on their wedding day. She was just 18 and was literally the girl next door. Took her a lot longer to decide finally. You sound like you're still a little sore about it. No, I'm not. I just remember hurting sometimes. ABC projects Carter is the winner with 272 electoral votes -- Reporter: Jimmy Carter, who grew up in a home with no running water or electricity, became the leader of the free world. I, Jimmy Carter -- Reporter: In January 1977. I, Jimmy Carter, do solemnly swear -- Reporter: It was a beautiful day. and a proud evening. As he and the love of his life danced the night away at the inaugural ball in Washington, D.C. There's no way that we would be here tonight with Jimmy president of the United States without your help. We love and care for every single one of you. Good night. Reporter: They were a true team. She became the first wife of a president to sit in on cabinet meetings, have an office at the white house, and the first to represent the country as a diplomatic envoy overseas. I bring you greetings from Latin America and the caribbean. I've done this for two weeks, and I couldn't resist. Reporter: It was a difficult time in American life, with rising inflation, interest rates, and unemployment. And those neverending lines to gas stations. American hostages in Iran. The American hostages were blindfolded, handcuffed, and marched out on the U.S. Embassy's front steps by the revolutionary students -- Reporter: His presidency ended after just one term. As they explained to us in this 1987 interview, they were heartbroken. A feeling of grief and frustration. A sense of being a victim of fate. You wonder why this happened, you know. Why the hostages happened on Jimmy's watch. Thank you all! Reporter: But they would find new purpose and new success outside the white house, where together they started the Carter center in Atlanta, a human rights organization that has literally eliminated diseases from third world countries and has helped to ensure free elections around the world. We had a new life, we loved each other more than we did before. Reporter: The two of them worked together to build houses with habitat for humanity. They've helped build or repair more than 4,300 homes across the world. We've talked about covid. How are you both feeling? Well, even the isolation of covid, we have hardly left our house here in plains. And even that has made us more aware of each other. Before that, we had not been together all that much. And so it was just Jimmy and me, and it was really wonderful. President Carter, you say often that marrying Mrs. Carter was the pinnacle of your life. More than any presidency. Oh, yes. That was the most important. Having Roslyn say okay, finally, and stay with me this long, has been the most wonderful thing in my life. He's pretty wonderful in my life too. Our thanks to Steve. The documentary "Love and service: The Carter story" is streaming on hulu.

