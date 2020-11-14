Transcript for Josh Powell kills himself, young sons in an explosion: Part 2

about once-weekly Ozempic. Susan Powell was a young, beautiful mother of two adorable children she just one night vanished. Detectives have named Josh Powell a person of interest in the case. He did some local news, but he never really sat down and talked about what happened. Are we rolling? I knhat you've told police that you were camping. You brought your 2-year-old and your 4-year-old camping. Is that where you were? I'm not going to talk about anything that my attorney has specifically told me not to. Okay. Why not just answer where you were when she disappeared? His father was from. And his father really wanted to be interviewed. Which was odd. Susan was very -- very sexual with me. She was very flirtatious. I mean, she was just -- she did it, I did it, we interacted in a lot of sexual ways because Susan enjoys doing that. I enjoy doing that. Susan had often referred to her father-in-law as creepy. But she, I don't think, had any idea how creepy the man truly When Josh moved in with his father shortly after his wife's disappearance, he took some things from his Utah home, including Susan's journals. Susan Powell's diaries have taken center stage, according to the search warrant. They went through everything in the house, including all of Steve's files, journals, computers. They also find Steve Powell's collection of voyeur videos. Steve Powell is doing things like sliding mirrors under T the bathroom door, attempting to get images of Susan while she's undressed. Police say inside Powell's bedroom, they found thousands of images of mostly young girls, many naked, being videotaped without their knowledge. Steven Powell was eventually convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for possession of child pornography. The best part that came out of the search warrant was Steve's house was child family services of Washington stepped in and shared with us that they would take custody of the children. So the boys are living with grandma and grandpa. And Josh is getting supervised visitation with the boys. Josh, is there anything you care to say on your way in? That means that Josh is going to have to do he's avoided doing from the very first days after Susan disappeared, which is take a lie detector test. They rushed to the front door, which is what they always did. I was one or two steps in back of them. And the kids just rushed in. I saw Josh for just one second. His eyes caught mine. And then -- he had a look in his eyes. She looks him straight in the face. He slams the door in her face and locks it. I knocked and I knocked and I rang the doorbell and I started yelling, Josh, let me in. I heard him say, Charlie, I've got a big surprise for you. And immediately she smelled gasoline. And she knew it was an emergency situation. I'm on a supervised visitation for a court-ordered visit. And something really weird has happened. I think I need help right away. He looked right at me and closed the door. All right,ll have somebody look for you there. Okay, how long will it be? I don't know, ma'am. They have to respond to emergencies, life-threatening situations first. The first available deputy -- This could be life-threatening. I'll have the first available deputy contact you. We are interrupting your programming for some breaking news. There has been a fatal explosion at the home of Josh Powell. I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it. I went screaming to the neighbors and said, there's two children in there, there's two children in there. Police say there's clear evidence Josh planned out this house explosion and meant to kill himself and his children. The morning of the 5th, he sent a couple of text messages and voice mails to people, essentially saying good-bye. His sister Alina found one when it was too late to intervene, after the explosion. I am not able to live without my sons and I'm not able to go on anymore. I'm sorry to everyone I've hurt. Good-bye. I don't know anything else I could have done. And they're still dead. My daughter's still missing. And now the children are dead. The coxes have filed a lawsuit against the state of Washington on behalf of Braden and Charlie. It's a wolf death lawsuit. And -- a wrongful death lawsuit. Are in position is the state of Washington put Josh's parental rights before the welfare of these boys. The cox family lawsuit didn't include Elizabeth griffin hall or anybody else as defendants. To a certain extent she's lucky she's alive, and she's a victim along with it too. Was the state of Washington negligent? Answer I why. Answer, yes. What I intend to do is use the award to try and help other people and that, so we can save more children. Jury members told ABC news they didn't believe any one individual at child protective services was responsible for what happened. They believe in a systemic failure for the tragedy. "20/20" reached out to several agencies in both states and they declined to comment or referred us to other departments. My heart absolutely breaks for chuck and sxruddy cox. Think about what this couple has gone through. They lost their daughter. Both of their grand babies were horrifically butchered. And the only thing people that could shed any light on this are dead.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.