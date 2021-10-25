Jury continues to deliberate in 'Unite the Right' civil trial

Jurors are being asked to decide whether the organizers of the "Unite the Right" rally that took place in Charlottesville in 2017 are responsible for the deadly violence that occurred there.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live