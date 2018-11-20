Transcript for R. Kelly's ex-wife tells her story of their marriage: 'People have no idea'

People have no idea there's two different men, the person Robert, and the persona R. Kelly. R. Kelly widely regarded as king of r&b. Songs like "Ignition" but his ex wife Kelly says there's something behind that persona. Here I am principle dancer, on stage, right next to him and people have no idea this man just beat me on the bus. People have no idea of the bruises I'm hiding. She claims she was a victim of emotional, physical and sexual abuse at the hands of Robert Kelly. Did you fear for your life. Yes. You thought he might kill you? Yes. Your kids? No. But me definitely. In a video there's a part I'm dressed as a geisha. And so I put it in the video. Why did you decide now. Summer 2017 hits and all of these allegations start coming out and I'm like god I don't think I can take this one. We begin with disturbing allegations, he texted R Kelly to let me daughter free. Their daughter was being held against her will by Kelly. The article says six women live in properties rented by Kelly in Chicago and the atlantic suburbs and he controls every allegation of his lives. Those allegations have joined the call to #muterkelly demanding people stop listening to his L. Play list. After months of silence he released this 19-minute song called "I admit". ?????? I'm falsely accused ??? ??? how could you judge ??? ??? when you never ??? ??? walked in my shoes ??? ??? What do you think of his song "I admit". The dumbest thing, he didn't admit anything. The classic narcissistic response. They met 20 years in their hometown of Chicago. R Kelly just 27 years old broke out with his hit "Bump and grind" and auditioning back up dancers. I remember I danced the paint off the wall. They started clapping and he was like ah, you got the job. Just 19 years old it was her dream gig, she would rise from back up to choreographer and then her boss sought intimate relationship. He said I was reading the bible on the tour bus and he said you remind me of my momma. At this point no indication there might be violence or rudeness. No but I did see a man who was very controlling. He would continue to climb the billboard charts, soon with the release of this cross over mega hit. ??? After I believe "I could fly" we were married I seen him going from all-black audience knowing where he is, to now you're doing "Space jam" getting grammy nods. Winning grammys. R Kelly I believe I could fly. Wow. At what point did you feel your marriage going down. When I was pregnant with my first child he locked me in the bathroom and I slept in the bathtub. Even though they would go on to have two more children she says their marriage was crumbling and then in 2002. R Kelly was charged today with 21 counts of child important pornography.pornography. When the child pornography charges surfaced did you believe it? No I'm thinking to myself that's impossible but again he kept me very sheltered. Did some part of you have a nagging suspicious. I'm too busy dealing with my own abuse. ?????? Around this time R Kelly would sit with an interview with ABC news. People need to understand that R Kelly is not who they think but it's who I know. You know. I'm not perfect. He would face trial for multiple charges of child pornography and be acquitted on all counts but at home she says he grew more controlling and easily angered. There's no let's talk about it, like a regular couple, you know, no. It's his way or the highway, period. It was a seemingly ordinary scenario that led to her being attacked, restrained and ultimately hog tied by Kelly. And he took the rope tie and tied my arms behind my back and then he took my legs and he tied my legs and my hands and arms together and I just remember laying on the side of the bed crying like let me go, just untie me, let me go. And he fell asleep with me on the side of the bed like an animal. In 2005 you file a order of protection and then few weeks later you withdraw it, why did you withdraw it? Fear. He's a powerful man. At this time he's at the top of his game. So now I get this order of protection and it dawns on you, this is not bullet proof. Eventually she says a series of altercations while on vacation in Miami led to her almost trying to end her life. What happened there? What kept you? First god. But my kids. I remember I climbed out on the balcony and I looked down and was like god allow med to see my body laying in blood and I prayed to god okay I need an answer I need it now and he told me to get my laptop, of all things, and type in domestic violence. I take the survey and of the 17 things on the list Robert had already done 15. She said she was determined to leave, fleeing with her three children to her father's home. In 2006 she filed for divorce. Have you thought about changing your last name? No. Don't mind the association still with being a Kelly? Well when people say association it's like a club, I paid for my name is blood, sweat and tears, literally. Nobody knows what it was like to be drea Kelly who is strong, a survivor, who made it away from Robert Kelly. In go I can't even remember. She is now a full time mom. Her three children all live close by just outside of los Angeles. There is my world. I call them my eggs. If you go on my social media everybody sees #myeggs. Her eggs are now all grown up are from 16 to 21 years old and are well aware about the headlines about their dad and say his past has sometimes led to them being bullied at school. How would you handle it when people might say something nasty to you? I just, I know it doesn't have anything to do with me. Do you have any contact at all with your dad? No. Not really. And it's been a long time. Any message for dad at all? Hi. Oh, my gosh. What now? What's next for you? Everything! Now to be able to fearlessly tell my story and to shout it from the mountain tops, wow, that's! Words can't even describe that. Don't have to keep talking about the storm, it's about how you come out of it. She's now an advocate for victims of domestic abuse. The process is never-ending. That's a misconception, people think, did you heal from it, I'm healing every day. What did you learn from this. I learned I'm a vessel. I'm being used for something greater than me.

