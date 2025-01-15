Man accused of stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark shouts he's guilty in court

Michael Thomas Lewis, 55, declared he was guilty of stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark on Tuesday before a judge entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

January 15, 2025

