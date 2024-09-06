Two men linked to teen's sextortion suicide sentenced to prison

Jordan DeMay took his own life in 2022 after being targeted by a sextortion ring based in Nigeria. After being extradited to the U.S. the men were sentenced Thursday.

September 6, 2024

