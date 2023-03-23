Miami crime jump has tourists, residents on edge

A rise in shootings in Miami just as peak Spring Break season hits, days after a curfew was already set, has many in the city concerned and frightened.

March 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live