Michaela Jaé Rodriguez discusses the acting projects she has in the works

Actress and singer Michaela Jaé Rodriguez discusses her TV show roles in LOOT and American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 with Nightline.

April 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live