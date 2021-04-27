Millions across the country are resigning from their jobs to follow passions

Nearly 4.5 million Americans left their jobs in the month of Nov. 2021. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there has been a record-breaking surge in entrepreneurs starting their own businesses.

