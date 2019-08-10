'Modern Family' cast reflects on show's impact before 11th and final season

More
The groundbreaking comedy is centered around a blended family consisting of a gay couple and a Colombian stepmother. Members of the cast spoke about the show's positive impact and representation.
7:31 | 10/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Modern Family' cast reflects on show's impact before 11th and final season

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:31","description":"The groundbreaking comedy is centered around a blended family consisting of a gay couple and a Colombian stepmother. Members of the cast spoke about the show's positive impact and representation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"66125815","title":"'Modern Family' cast reflects on show's impact before 11th and final season","url":"/Nightline/video/modern-family-cast-reflects-shows-impact-11th-final-66125815"}