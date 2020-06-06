Transcript for How moms are talking to their kids about race in the US and what they are learning

I think the manifestation of George Floyd's death was every mother's worse nightmare. And we saw it play out on television. Reporter: Even now, it's still haunts crystal Mcguire. The final cry on George Floyd's lips, a call for his mother. As he called out his mother's name, you're not human if that does not shock you and anger you to the core. Reporter: For her and so many others, that dying plea unleashed something. I fear for my child's life. I can't walk out my house without my mother being scared for my life. Reporter: A call for mothers all over America. And I'm black mother, and I heard this cry, and it hurt me to my heart. Reporter: I, too, feel that searing pain, a mom to two daughters and a growing teen boy, I wondered how other moms were faring, grappling with all the unrest in our country. So we gathered four moms from across the country for a candid conversation. Crystal mcquaere Mcguire from New York City, Twyla from a Chelsea dort, Utah. Give me a sense of what you are feeling at this time. I'm tired. But I know it's a marathon, not a sprint. I'm worried, but I'm very hopeful, and this is a long-overdue reckoning. I feel terrified and a little overwhelmed. I feel anger. And frustration. Reporter: Moms who feel a unique connection to our but how to teach them about this moment in America? And what can we learn ourselves? Are you serious? Reporter: Crystal is a mom of three, Cole 20, a teen daughter and 7-year-old son. When your child leaves the home without you, it's like your heart being outside of your body walking around. Reporter: And that trembling heart just may pound a little bit more if you're a mom of color. So what's your subscription cost. Reporter: Especially given every day incidents like the one crystal recalls years ago when Cole realized he had left his backpack at a nearby restaurant. I said oh, you better run back and get it so nobody steals it from the restaurant. And he gets several yards away from me running dun the block and my heart stopped, and I screamed, and I said Cole, stop, stop running. Because what I realized in this young black man's body, if he bumped into somebody they might say he assaulted me, what did he run from? What did he steal? Reporter: He was a threat. He was a threat. I was in a khaki and polo, trying to make sure I don't lose my school supplies. Reporter: Now you look back on it and see why she was so worried. I completely understand. Regardless of your age, your skin color is a crime right there. Just being black, it automatically makes you a target, puts a target on your back at all times. Reporter: For Twyla, who lives just miles from where George Floyd took his dying breath, keeping her kids safe is an ongoing discussion in her home. Do you feel like there's things out there, stuff that you don't understand? Uh, a little bit. Like what? I used to not understand like a lot of the feelings behind it, but I definitely understand more of it now. All of it hit so close to home for us. It's been harder than I but if anything else, it's motivated us. Reporter: She has three biracial children, a 17-year-old son and two younger daughters. If I were to describe myself in oneord today, I'm anxious today. Reporter: In these unsettling times, she's teaching them that service can be a way to cope. The way I'm channeling that anxious energy tonight is going to make a donation. Toiletries in the bag, toys. We've got some food. Reporter: Outside Salt Lake City, Chelsea has three biracial children with her husband and a son from a previous marriage. My older son is 9. We have discussed how him and I are very privileged. Reporter: She says growing up her family didn't talk much about race but now she's doing things differently with her children. Turning to childrens books like the one about Rosa parks. I was sitting in the first row of seats allowed for black people. Reporter: And in San Francisco, Karen starts these conversations head on. It's our problem. Systemic racism in our country was created by white people, so it's up to us to fix it. Reporter: She says her family has received threats because of her work so has decided not to show the faces of her two kids. What is the most important thing that can come out of this? How we can have no more racism. That we can have no more racism, right? Mm-hm. So it's going to require some sacrifice and change on everybody's part. Reporter: Karen says the burden to heal our country should be on moms like her. Is it fair that black families have to be the ones to sort of make sure their kids are equipped and well aware? I'd like to talk directly, if I could, to white mothers. Only we white mothers can heal this black mother's pain by raising better white children. Because we are responsible for the education that we give our children. And let me tell you, we are doing our children a tremendous disservice if we are not teaching them how to relate across difference as equals. And whatever discomfort you feel in talking about this, you're not going to experience any real harm other than perhaps people saying oh, you're saying the wrong thing, whereas a black child is going to get killed. The thing I want for my kids is to be able to walk through the world and be themselves, in full, unapologetically. And one of the hardest things about choosing to be a parent as a black person is knowing you will bring a person into the world that will not have that choice, particularly in America. Reporter: Karen, were you nodding furiously over there. I came to understand that everything I had learned about race and racism growing up was harmful and inaccurate, and I was part of the problem. Reporter: What had you learned when you were growing up? So most white parents tell our kids racism is terrible and the way to not be racist is to be colorblind and to treat everybody the same. That's what about 90% of my white friends are telling their kids today. The reason why they don't have an emotional response is that when they see trayvon martin, Mike Brown, Sandra bland, they don't recognize their own children in them. Reporter: They don't see themselves. Chelsea, what has changed for you? My children identify as mostly black, in the community, you know. And I relate to Twyla, because my children are at the age where my 5-year-old said that's black and you're white so I'm brown. And someday my 5-year-old will not have a tiny5-year-old face anymore. And we won't have tiny hands. He'll be a grown man. A brown man in America. Yeah. And he'll be somebody people are afraid of. Sometimes it breaks my heart. Not something I ever thought I wasn't prepared to deal with, and now I see from the perspective of people who have always had to. Reporter: For Cole, crystal's son, though he says hate and bias are part of his world, hope, he adds, is too. How much hope do you have that things will be different by the time you have your children? I'm extremely hopeful, and I want to do everything in my power to help out and do anything I can. Reporter: His sister, Ella, joining recent protests, an act that makes her mother proud. I truly believe we are on the right side of history and truth will ultimately prevail and it's going to be the youth that lead us. Reporter: Hope is something all these moms point to, yet they say it will have to exist with systemic change, change which includes hard conversations like this one that may prick at your comfort zone but could just change your heart. How can you do the work every single day, and not because it makes you feel better, but because it's just the right thing to do. If we say we want a better world for our children, we have to get out there and fight for that

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.