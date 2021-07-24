Morgan Wallen says ‘I was just ignorant’ after video showed him using racial slur

Wallen has apologized several times before and has since spoken with the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) and donated some proceeds of his album to the organization.
8:25 | 07/24/21

